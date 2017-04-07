Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Sadio Mane will miss the rest of the season after scans finally revealed the extent of the injury picked up in the Merseyside derby.The forward picked up a knee injury in his side's 3-1 win over Everton and had to limp off before the hour mark, though the Reds were initially uncertain as to the extent of it.However, Klopp has revealed that the Senegal international, who has 13 goals and five assists in the Premier League this term, will play no further part in their fight to qualify for next season's Champions League.“Sadio will, we’re pretty sure, need surgery," Klopp told reporters. "We’re not 100 per cent sure when it will happen, but then it is clear his season is over.“That’s what I expected, actually, when I saw the video after the game. I thought he was lucky in this situation that not more happened, but now we are close to the end of the season and that means it will be pretty much impossible that he will play again this season.“But then he’ll have a long break and be ready for next season, so that’s the only good news.”Mane is not the only injury concern for the Reds ahead of Saturday's game against Stoke City, as Klopp is still waiting on some players to return to action."Adam Lallana is much better but isn’t yet back training. Similar with Jordan Henderson. Daniel Sturridge is training and we will see.”Klopp's team are currently third in the league, but sit just two points ahead of Manchester City, who occupy the final Champions League spot.Although the former Borussia Dortmund boss feels his side are in a strong position, he says there is a lot to be done before they can relax.“We don’t play any of our rivals anymore so we can’t influence them. We just have to get as many points as we can," he added."You don’t get to 60 points now through nothing. Being in this position is good but the season is not over.”