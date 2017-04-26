Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has left out Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to play Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Wednesday night.The Portugal captain was missing, as Zidane named his 19-man squad for the game.Gareth Bale won’t also feature, as he picked up a calf injury during Sunday’s El Clasico. The Welsh winger lasted only 35 minutes and will now miss the next three weeks of action.With both Ronaldo and Bale absent, Zidane will likely call upon Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata to provide firepower up front.Sergio Ramos misses out due to his red card against Barcelona. Madrid’s captain has been handed a one-game ban. He will however return for Saturday’s home game against Valencia.Barcelona currently top La Liga, level on 75 points with Madrid, but Zidane’s side have a game-in-hand over their title rivals. Luis Enrique’s team host Osasuna on Wednesday.