Swiss great Roger Federer has risen to fourth in the latest ATP rankings following his victory over Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s Miami Open final.Federer climbs two places to fourth, while Nadal also moves up two places to fifth, but Japan’s Kei Nishikori slips three places to seventh.Nishikori lost in the quarter-finals in Miami to Italy’s Fabio Fognini.1. Andy Murray (GBR) 11,960 pts2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,9153. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5,7854. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,305 (+2)5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 4,735 (+2)6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4,345 (-1)7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,310 (-3)8. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,385 (+1)9. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,385 (-1)10. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3,26511. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 3,01012. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,880 (+1)13. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,790 (+1)14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,705 (-2)15. Jack Sock (USA) 2,510 (+2)16. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,42517. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,376 (-2)18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,19019. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,02520. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,005