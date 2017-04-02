The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors are set to remove Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, as chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and replace him with a Governor from the South West.According to reports, the two second-term Governors from the South West who might replace Okorocha, are Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and his Ogun State counterpart, Ibikunle Amosun.According to a source, the APC Governors are not happy with Okorocha, who they say has failed to provide a proper sense of direction to their forum.“Rochas is only interested in the ceremonial aspects of being APC governors’ chairman. At any public event, especially at the State House or where the president or vice president is present, he is in a hurry to assert himself as the PGF chairman and position himself close to the president or vice president for a photo op. But that is as far as his chairmanship goes,” he said.“He is not interested in charting a clear program for the forum, in harmonising the views of his colleagues or in making the forum an important player in the scheme of things. Even the opposition PDP Governors’ Forum has a higher profile and more political relevance than the APC Governors Forum. It is for these and many other reasons that they want to change him.”He, however, denied that the move was a ploy by South West APC Governors to snatch leadership from Okorocha, the only APC governor in the South East.“At a time when our ruling party is facing many leadership problems, such as the ineffectiveness of the national leadership and the continuous tussle between the Presidency and the APC-controlled Senate, APC governors could play an important role in filling the vacuum and reuniting the party behind a common ideal. However, they are unable to do so because their forum’s chairman is even less effective than the national secretariat,” he added.