President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director-General Ayo Oke after two meetings with his kitchen cabinet.There were indications last night that the Presidency may not recall the officials. Besides, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the wife of the suspended DG for questioning.But some members of the kitchen cabinet are opposed to the grilling of Mrs. Folashade Oke by EFCC since the President has raised a three-man committee to investigate the DG.They said the presidential panel should complete its assignment before the EFCC moves in.The suspension of the two officials was to enable the Federal Government investigate alleged infractions against them before a formal acceptance of their resignation.Babachir will be probed over alleged N200million contract awarded to a company, Global Vision Limited, allegedly linked with him by the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE) for the clearing of “invasive plant species” (weeds) in Yobe State.Oke is being investigated for alleged $43.4million operations cash, which was found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at apartment 7B in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi,Lagos.The President wielded the big stick after two meetings with members of his kitchen cabinet on Tuesday night and at about 11am on Wednesday, a source told NEAt the Tuesday night meeting were the President, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, who has just returned from a medical trip overseas.The Director-General of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), Mr. Lawan Daura, who was to be part of the meeting, could not make it because he was in transit from Saudi Arabia where he had gone for lesser Hajj( Umrah).But on Wednesday morning, the DG, DSS was part of the second session.