Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has said he will only retire from football when he is dead, as he is too addicted to the game.The 67-year-old has been in charge of the Gunners for over 20 years and now under pressure from fans to quit, when his current contract runs out in the summer.But Wenger, who reportedly has a new two-year deal on the table, insists: “I will not retire.“Retiring is for young people. For old people, retirement is dying.“Yes, I watch every football game. I find it interesting. And I am as hungry as when I first came. I carry a bit more pressure on my shoulders than 20 years ago, but the hunger is exactly the same.“When you see what the club was and what it is today – well, one share [in Arsenal] was £400 and it is £18,000 today. And I tell you straight away, I don’t have any shares!”It appears Wenger will sign a new deal at the Emirates. Transfer negotiator, Dick Law, was at the club’s London Colney training centre last week speaking to a number of agents.It is believed that the Frenchman is already planning for next season and has given Law the go-ahead to work on transfer targets.