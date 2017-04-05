An attempt to constitutionally empower the National Assembly (NASS) to impeach State governors and their deputies when the need arises was vehemently rejected by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.This is as the Chairman, Special ad hoc committee on the review of the constitution and Deputy Speaker, Yussuff Lasun, disclosed that a reviewed constitution would be ready in about eight months.At the plenary when a bill to alter the Constitution to allow governors to be impeached by the National Assembly was about to be debated, Lasun said the process has gone very far, that in eight months, it should be concluded.Sponsors of the bill, Edward Pwajok (PDP, Plateau) and Ali Isa (APC, Gombe) said the bill is seeking to delete the Proviso to Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution to enable the National Assembly remove a Governor or Deputy Governor of a State in appropriate circumstances.Pwajok in his lead debate said the intent of the bill is to ensure that the nation was not helpless when situations arise in some States in which normalcy ought to be restored even if it entails removing the governor.“It is not as if we just want to remove a governor or deputy for the sake of removing them, no, it is based on Section 11 (4): ‘At any time when a House of Assembly of a state is unable to perform its function, the National Assembly shall do so on its behalf’.“In the 1979 Constitution, there was no proviso, but in that of the 1999 there’s a proviso. If Section 11 gives the National Assembly powers to legislate for State Assemblies in their absence, I think it should be allowed to remove the governor or deputy,” he said.Isa, in his contribution, said the constitution has already given the National Assembly powers to take over the responsibilities of a State Assembly, which should be all encompassing.The majority of the members did not agree with the argument saying that it was an attempt to turn the National Assembly into an institution with absolute powers.Most members even rejected the idea of debating such a bill with Ayo Omidiran (APC, Osun) saying, “Do you want to make us omnipotent? We have powers to remove President and his Vice, you now want us to be removing governors and their deputies?“Anyone that has a problem with his governor should go and settle it. We should not even debate his any further because the more we talk about it the more it will attract embarrassment to us and the institution we represent”.Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo) said the constitution did not empower the National Assembly to such an extent.“What happens is if it is impossible for the State Assembly to legislate, we then come in. I don’t think we should use that temporary power to remove a governor. If we allow it, one day we may seek powers to remove a local government chairman,” he warned.Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila said the bill was seeking to install a unitary government in the country through the back door.“Of course the constitution can be amended for any purpose but certainly not for such. The keywords in the are Federal Republic. Our constitution tells us that we run a federal system of government. Allowing this bill means a unitary system of government.“The bill dies on the ground of vagueness. For us to determine what is appropriate. Why are we wasting our legislative time on this bill? It’s dead on arrival. Why is this bill before this House? To allow us to impeach a governor?”While Mohammad Monguno (APC, Borno) noted that the debate was an exercise in futility and purely an academic exercise, Adams Jagaba (APC, Kaduna) warned of the consequence of passing the bill.“If passed, we are going to send a very terrible signals to the public. The section cited on taking over the legislative functions of a state assembly remains the way it is” he said.While Yakoob Balogun (APC, Lagos) said the bill should die naturally, Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) regretted that on the surface, the bill seeks a removal of he country’s federalism.Zakari Mohammed (APC, Kwara) however expressed caution saying that the carfters of the constitution were very careful, “The constitution only talks about a situation where there is crisis, which is temporary, moreover it provided a time line of three months which is renewable,” he noted.When he realized the direction the debate has taken, Pwajok commended his colleagues for displaying nationalism on the issue while encouraging them to show such courage on subsequent national issues.He withdrew the bill before a vote was taken by the presiding officer Yussuff Lasun.