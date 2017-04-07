The coordinator of Kwara State Neglected Tropical Diseases Programme, Mr. Peter Oyinloye, has promised to pay N25,000 to any resident who reports any suspected case of guinea worm infection within the state.Oyinloye made the promise while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin on Friday.Oyinloye said there were indications that suspected cases of guinea worm infection had been discovered in domestic animals such as dogs.He noted that eradication efforts might be jeopardised if infected domestic animals that roam freely are not quarantined or separated from human quarters.Lamenting that the sources of water that communities used are often polluted by infected animals, Oyinloye said the existence of guinea worm in any biological species was an indication that the disease was likely to be in that environment.He said although Kwara had been declared guinea worm-free, detection of the infection in dogs and other domestic animals might complicate eradication of guinea worm in human population.Oyinloye said the last reported case of guinea worm in the state was in 2004, stressing that since then, Kwara had not reported any case of the infection.Oyinloye, who is also a Deputy Director Public Health in the state ministry of health, said Nigeria had also been declared guinea worm-free since 2013.He urged the public to watch out for likely cases because of new dimension of the disease in Chad, Mali, Ethiopia, South-Sudan and the North-East of Nigeria.