Former Aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has waded into the controversies emerging from the viral video of public disrespect of the Ooni of Ife by Oba Rilwan Akiolu.Controversies emerged online on Wednesday after Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu snubbed the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s handshake.Omokri while reacting to the rage from Nigerians, questioned why Nigerians are angry with Oba Akinlolu and not with President Buhari who shook the Queen but yet refused to shake his female ministers.He wrote on his Twitter page @Reno Omokri: “We are angry with an Oba who refused to shake an Ooni.“But not a President who refused to shake his female ministers but shook the Queen?”