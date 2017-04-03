Former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the UK and the US to reveal the identities of Nigerian treasury looters they know.According to him, the “US, UK and Germany know those who have stacked millions of dollars, transferred directly from Nigeria to western countries, without working for it.”He said corruption is the greatest problem in Africa's most populous nation. "Those past leaders who claimed to be fighting corruption were only accumulating wealth. Most of them came to be leaders of our community with only N20, 000 and below, and they make no pretence in showing their wealth and affluence in their different communities now," he said.“I was governor for eight years. And in those eight years, I never knew somebody could take public fund as his own. I never knew somebody could take away people’s money. People who had nothing came into office and turned to multi-billionaires and nobody asks questions about how the money was made. I call on the government to restore a process whereby the KPMG, PWC, Deloitte and others be given opportunity to audit all our past leaders. You cannot just make someone a governor today and next, he buys a house on Victoria Island without stating how he got the money. Likewise a minister and he is already buying houses in Maitama or Asokoro.”He called on diplomats and senior military officers to urge the US government to assist Nigeria in fishing out those who stole Nigerian commonwealth.“I am sure they know them. The government of United States and Britain know those that have stolen our money. Why hide them? When ex-President Obasanjo wrote to British government, telling them that I stole money to buy a house in London, they investigated and found out that I bought it in 1991 and that is the only house I have in Britain,” he recalled.