The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has enjoined Nigerians to come out and register in the forthcoming Continuous Voters Registration.The factional group said it would afford them opportunity to throw out the ruling All Progressives Congress from power in 2019.It also urged the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to maintain neutrality during the exercise, which opens nationwide on Thursday.The spokesperson for the caretaker committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who stated these in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said Nigerians were already tired of the APC failed leadership style.According to him, “We want to inform Nigerians that this is an opportunity for those who are suffering and undergoing the suffocating hardship, poverty, hunger, comatose economy, insecurity, crass ineptitude, gagging of the press and opposition leaders and members, and more atrocities; to get registered in order to vote out this none performing APC-led Administration at all levels.“We enjoin INEC to remain neutral, independent and unbiased and allow all potential voters in the 774 local government areas in the Country irrespective of their political leaning, gender, tribe or religion to participate in the forthcoming Continous Voters Registration Exercise.“We insist that INEC must avoid a repeat of the 2014 episode where majority of Nigerians were disenfranchised.“The Commission should allow the distribution of Permanent Voters Card evenly to all zones of the Federation.”Adeyeye said the revolution for what he described as a ‘genuine change’ has started.