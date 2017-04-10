Real Madrid reportedly believe Neymar will quit Barcelona unless they turn their fortunes around.Manchester United have been linked with a sensational summer move for the Brazil international.Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to pay Neymar's £173m release clause - despite the Special One revealing it'll be hard to prise the attacker away from the Nou Camp.But according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Real feel the 25-year-old will leave Barca in the summer.Real president Florentino Perez feels Neymar will get out if the club's issues continue.Barca, who are usually cruising in La Liga, look set to miss out on the title and have had Champions League struggles - with their stunning comeback against Paris St-Germain saving them.Boss Luis Enrique is also leaving at the end of the season, leaving doubts over summer transfer plans.Diario Gol add that Neymar's relationship with talisman Lionel Messi could push him towards the exit.They say the pair publicly claim they're friends but they both want to be the No.1 star at the Nou Camp.Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo even believes Neymar has now overtaken Messi as the Barca superstar.United have reportedly not stopped in their pursuit of Barca key man Neymar and are still pushing for a stunning summer switch.