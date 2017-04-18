President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday expressed his excitement over the re-opening of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, 24 hours ahead of the scheduled time.The airport’s runway which was shut on March 8 for re-construction was initially scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday.It was however reopened for commercial flights on Tuesday.In a three-paragraph statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President commended the efforts put in by relevant ministries and security agencies as well as the Kaduna State Government.He said he looked forward to such display of inter-agency cooperation and efficiency in the operation of the entire Federal Government machinery.The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday commended the efforts of the Ministries of Transport, Power, Works and Housing, the security agencies, Kaduna State Government, the contractor, Julius Berger, and others, on the successful completion of work on the runway and re-opening of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, 24 hours ahead of the time limit.“The President said that he looked forward to such display of inter-agency cooperation and efficiency in the operation of the entire Federal Government machinery.“President Buhari also thanked Ethiopian Airlines for cooperating with the Nigerian Government during the period of the closure of Abuja airport, describing it as a good example of intra-African cooperation.”