Marcus Rashford scored in extra time to send Manchester United through to the Europa League semi-finals at the expense of Anderlecht.After the first leg ended 1-1, Henrikh Mkhitaryan put United ahead on the night and in the tie with a low drive.Sofiane Hanni equalised with a close-range finish before United missed several chances during normal time.But Rashford sent United into the last four when he swept home to seal a 3-2 aggregate win, BBC reports.