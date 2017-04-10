A rainstorm has reportedly killed five people, including a pregnant woman in Lokoja, Kogi State.The incident happened on Saturday when the first rain of the year fail and left tragedy behind.Punch reports that the victims were said to have been trapped when a big tree fell across the road at Hydro Junction, Lokoja, at about 6pm, following a heavy storm.The storm came barely one week when a similar incident was recorded in Okehi and Ogorimagongo, destroying property worth millions of naira and rendering several homeless.Some of the deceased were said to be on a tricycle popularly called ‘Keke NAPEP,’ while others were passersby scampering for safety when the storm became heavy.The Administrator of Lokoja Local Government Council, Ashiru Lawal, while expressing his sadness over the incident, said it was unfortunate, adding that such an occurrence had never been recorded in the history of the local government.He, however, stressed the need to cut down old trees that could pose danger.The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Williams Aya, an Assistant Supretendent of Police, said “the police got the information at around 6pm and mobilised men and officers to the scene.”He added that ”only one person died while four others, who were injured, were taken to the state specialist hospital, where they were receiving treatment.”