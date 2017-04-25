The Anambra Youth Movement (AYM) has called on Senate President Bukola Saraki to suspend Andy Uba, senator representing Anambra south, over alleged falsification of his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate.In a rally on Tuesday, members of the movement carried placards which read “suspend Andy Uba for forgery and perjury”, “perjury and forgery is equal to 14 years”, “forgers cannot make our laws”, amongst others.Austin Okeke, leader of the movement, said they no longer have confidence in the senator.He called for Uba’s removal, saying he is making a means of livelihood through “deceit, lies and perjury”.“We are here to pass a vote of no confidence on one of our sons who have used deceit and forgery for too long there by creating frustration in our region,” he said.“We are fighting for our heritage as youths and because we believe in the Nigerian project, how can we achieve great ideas when those we are supposed to look upon use deceit, lies and perjury as a form of livelihood.“It is our continuous purpose to prevent injustice and assist this administration have good governance. We wish to call out one of our own, by calling the Nigerian Police Force, INEC and the national assembly to disgracefully remove him.“By his actions, Mr. Uba has wilfully contravened Sections 463 of the Criminal Code (which provides for three years’ imprisonment for forgery) and sections 362 to 364 of the Penal Code which stipulates a punishment of up to 14 years’ imprisonment with option of fine or both.”Victor Uwajeh, an Abuja-based private investigator, had claimed that Uba forged his WAEC certificate.