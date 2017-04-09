Prophet Samuel Oyadara, founder of Christ for All Peoples Church In Ojo, Lagos state has prophesied that a plane crash would happen in Nigeria between now and the month of May.According to reports, Oyadara said, “Nigerians should pray to avert a plane crash between now and May.'' He also warned stakeholders in the aviation sector not to fly any faulty planes.The Prophet went on to give President Muhammadu Buhari advice on handling his health. He said, “The president should take enough time to rest, because he still has health challenges. He should consider his health more important than the office he is currently occupying.”