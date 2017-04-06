Pro-Saraki protesters occupy NASS, warn Buhari over interference 4:10 PM 1 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Protesters stormed the National Assembly complex on Thursday in support of Senate President Bukola Saraki. The protesters asked President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive to allow the Nigerian Senate perform its duties. See photos: Share to:
Pro Saraki 'S should mention what PMB distracted Saraki for???, if Saraki is what the man have said, he could have resigned so that he will fully faced his case in court. But now Saraki is the distractions of the Senate. For Senate to give PMB order that he should sack MAGU within some limited time, I think it is the Senate that are distracting the executive. Check your comments.ReplyDelete