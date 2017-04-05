The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) has suspended three senior Prisons officers, CP Peter Yeni Tenkwa, DCP Abubakar Abaka and SP John Bukar indicted for their complicity in the issuance of unauthorised medical report on Bala Ngilari, the former Governor of Adamawa State serving a 5 year jail term in Yola prison.The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Prisons Service, Francis Enobore disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.He said the letter dated 3rd April, 2017 and signed by the Director / Secretary of the Board, Mr. Sunday Dan Ogu, approved the suspension of the officers pending the outcome of all necessary investigations into the matter.Enobore said a new Controller and officer-in-charge have been posted to take over the state command and Yola prison respectively including a medical doctor to oversee the prison clinic.He said the officers have since resumed duties.