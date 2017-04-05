The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Prisons Service, Francis Enobore disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.
He said the letter dated 3rd April, 2017 and signed by the Director / Secretary of the Board, Mr. Sunday Dan Ogu, approved the suspension of the officers pending the outcome of all necessary investigations into the matter.
Enobore said a new Controller and officer-in-charge have been posted to take over the state command and Yola prison respectively including a medical doctor to oversee the prison clinic.
He said the officers have since resumed duties.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.