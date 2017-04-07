 Presidential campaign posters of Sule Lamido floods Lagos PDP secretariat | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » Presidential campaign posters of Sule Lamido floods Lagos PDP secretariat

1:28 PM 1 ,
A+ A-
2019 presidential posters of Alhaji Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa state has surfaced at the secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state.


According to reports, the posters were pasted at strategic areas of the secretariat right from the entrance. Some members of the party were also wearing branded T-shirts with inscription ‘Lamido for 2019’.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top