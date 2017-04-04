President Muhammadu Buhari will be inaugurating the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020 on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. This was made known by Mr. Femi Adesina, who is the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president.

He said the inauguration of the plan was in continuation of the current administration’s drive to sustain and build on the successes so far recorded in tackling corruption, improving security and re-revamping the economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted him as saying that the formal inauguration of the plan will take place in the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja, at 11 a.m.

The Medium-Term ERGP was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during one of its meetings in 2017. The launching “is to sustain and build on the successes so far recorded in tackling corruption, improving security’’.

Mr Adeshina said “ERGP is to restore sustainable, accelerated inclusive growth and development; investing in the people; and building a globally competitive economy,’’.