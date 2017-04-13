President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved new appointments in some Federal Government Agencies.A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi, said that the appointments take immediate effect.Julie Okah-Donli is now the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, while Mary Ikpere-Eta was named as the Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development.For the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Bayo Somefun is the Managing Director while Tijani Suleiman, Jasper Azuatalam and Kemi Nelson are Executive Directors.Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa is the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank, while Melvin Eboh is Executive Director (Org. Resourcing), Hajiya Rahimatu Aliyu Executive is the Director (Loans Department, Securities Issuance and Market Development) and Umaru Abdullahi Dankane is the Executive Director (Policy and Strategy Loans Set-Up and Pay Off).For the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoh is the new Director General.Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency has Abdulkadir Saidu Umar as the Executive SecretaryIbrahim Musa Goni is the Conservator-General/Chief Executive Officer, National Park Service.Service Compact has Nnenna Akajemeli as the National Coordinator/CEO.For the National Directorate of Employment, Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan was named Director General.Saliu Dada Alabi is the Director General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies.The National Research Institute for Chemical Technology has Professor Jef. T. Barminas as Director General.Nigeria Institute for Social and Economic Research new Director-General is Dr. Haruna Yerima.Sunday Thomas is the Deputy Commissioner for the Nigeria Insurance Commission.Consumer Protection Council has Tunde Erukera as the Executive Secretary.Barr. Mohammed Bello Tukur was named as the Secretary of the Federal Character Commission.For National Pension Commission, Dikko Aliyu Abdulrahman is the Director-General (Subject to Senate Confirmation), while Funso Doherty is the Chairman and Executive Commissioners include Akin Akinwale, Abubakar Zaki Magawata, Ben Oviosun, and Nyerere Ayim.Umar Gambo Jibrin is the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority. For the Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation, Mrs. Folashade Joseph is the Managing DirectorCecilia Umaru Gaya, is the Director General of Administrative Staff College of Nigeria. Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board has Mrs. Luci Ajayi as Executive SecretaryNigeria Export Processing Zones Authority has Barrister Emmanuel Jimme as Managing Director while Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission has Lanre Gbajabiamila as Director General. Jalani Aliyu is the Director General of the Nigeria Automotive Design and Development Council.