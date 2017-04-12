 President Buhari nominates 5 non-executive directors of CBN board | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday forwarded names of five nominees to the Senate for confirmation as non-executive directors of the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria.


According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the nominees were picked from five geopolitical zones of the country.

The statement read, “In accordance with Sections 6 (1) (d) and 10 (1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007, President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, forwarded the list of his nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The letter to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, contained the following as the nominees and their geopolitical zones:

Prof. Ummu Ahmed Jalingo – North East

Prof. Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko – South East

Prof. Mike I. Obadan – South South

Dr. Abdu Abubakar – North West

Adeola Adetunji – South West.”

