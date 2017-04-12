According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the nominees were picked from five geopolitical zones of the country.
The statement read, “In accordance with Sections 6 (1) (d) and 10 (1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007, President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, forwarded the list of his nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
“The letter to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, contained the following as the nominees and their geopolitical zones:
Prof. Ummu Ahmed Jalingo – North East
Prof. Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko – South East
Prof. Mike I. Obadan – South South
Dr. Abdu Abubakar – North West
Adeola Adetunji – South West.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.