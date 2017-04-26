The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari did not attend the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council because he was still resting at home.He said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who presided over the meeting in Buhari’s absence would be meeting the President at his official residence later in the day.Mohammed spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the council meeting.