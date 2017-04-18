A former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Nigerians to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and stop criticising the president.Kalu said Buhari is currently doing well and needed the support of every Nigerian.The businessman cum politician made the call on Sunday at the residence of Chief Goddy Imo in Ohafia, Abia state.“Those capitalising on the president’s health are ignorant of nature. Anybody can fall sick. The president has been doing well, especially in the area of security. He only needs to fine-tune his economic policies for a turnaround.“Nigerians are not asking for much, they are only asking for food on their table, good health care and security of life and property among other basic necessities,.” he said.The former Abia governor also urged the FG to give equal attention to states in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones in relation to other states.He pointed out that hope of the common man is the judiciary, adding that nobody should be above the law.“Without equal opportunity extended to Nigerians, regardless of tribal, religious, political and economic differences, it will be difficult to achieve our collective dream of a better Nigeria.“Ndigbo are not asking for much. They are only seeking for fair and equal opportunity as accorded other tribes.“To achieve a united country, no one should be exempted from development. All states, especially South-East and South-South ought to be given equal share and opportunity of development. When equal attention is given to every state, it will facilitate development and peaceful cohesion among all.” He statedAlso, yesterday, the Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari had no doubt met the expectations of Nigerians in the past two years.The group said that the Buhari-led administration inherited what it tagged a country “at the edge of the cliff’’ from the PDP.