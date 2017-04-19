



The Presidency has reacted to the World Economics report on Nigerian Economy sliding out of recession.Garba Shehu stated this in a chat with Seun Okin on Channels Television Politics Today.He said a lot of the policies are bearing fruits and the economy is gradual moving our of recession.“We are almost there and our sense is to wait for Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, NBS report on first quarter as regards this situation“We are happy about this but we need to be caution and wait til April when the full report will be out”, he said.