A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State, Dr. Steve Egbo has observed that only President Muhammadu Buhari can ensure that an Igbo man becomes Nigeria’s President in 2023.Speaking during a stakeholders meeting at his country home in Eziga Onicha Local Government Area of the state, Egbo said only by supporting the Buhari-led APC can the future of Igbos produce the successor of the President.Assuring the zone that the ruling party has a lot to offer the zone than the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Egbo noted that the Buhari-led government has done more for the zone in less than two years in office than the 16 years government of PDP.Egbo said it was time for the South East to work with the North for the good of the country and the zone in particular.He said, “The South East has always partnered with the North and that partnership has endured. Looking down the line, the relationship is clear.‘”During the first Republic, the NPC formed a coalition with the NCNC, leaving the AG at the opposition desk.“At the dawn of the second Republic, it was the NPN and the NPP and again the arrangement paid off handsomely.“The Yoruba play traditional opposition and they are good at it. We do not have the patience, the dexterity and palliative to play that league.“But this time around, the Yoruba played a fast one and while we are grumbling and quarrelling, they are reaping the rewards. Yes, we paid the price for our wrong choice of Jonathan and wrong partnership with PDP.“So, it is time to join the main stream, time to reclaim our position and take what belongs to us. So far, APC has done more for the Igbo in less than two years than the PDP did in 16 years.“The future of the Igbo nation lies with the APC. If the Igbo could learn to be less boisterous and less vindictive and give the necessary support to President Buhari, you can be sure that the Igbo will provide Buhari’s successor in 2023. I have no doubt about, but first, we must do the needful. We must begin to play good politics.”