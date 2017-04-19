Popular comedian Woli Arole is set to wed his fiancee, Toyin. He shared his pre-wedding photos online. Congrats to him.

He captioned one of the pictures thus:

L ove is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses. Love you my baby!!!!!



He captioned another one: The love tale of two love birds. Ololufe mi, Ife mi, Erin mi,........ For this reason shall a man leave his father and mother...... 50 percent loading........... Let the countdown begin!!!!!!