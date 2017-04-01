The Benue State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has pledged that masterminds of the recent Zaki Biam massacre in the state, the Fulani insurgency and other related killings will be nabbed in a month.Terwase Agwaza who is popularly known as Gana has been fingered as the perpetrator of the crimes.Speaking about the duration of the special operation in Zaki Biam, as well as search for Gana and his gang, Makama said: “I want to give myself four weeks and we are done with it. Just wait and see what will happen within the time frame”.According to him, the team promised by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris has arrived.“Shortly, we will all meet with the security adviser and after that proceed to see the Governor.”So we are working towards achieving that purpose, I want to assure you that we will soon finish the operation.