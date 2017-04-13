A 23-year-old man, identified simply as Niyi, has been killed by a mobile policeman attached to a hotel at Sobo bus stop, Akowonjo, Lagos State.Niyi, who was said to have returned from South Africa last week, was reportedly shot dead after an argument ensued between him and the killer cop in front of the hotel – Erico Bellisima Hotels – around 8am on Thursday.In the wake of Niyi’s death, rampaging youths vandalised the hotel, some shops as well as vehicles parked around the scene of the incident.Policemen from Area M Command, Idimu; Shasha Police Station, Rapid Response Squad and Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit were on the ground to restore normalcy.The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the killing.“Investigation is ongoing. The policeman is in custody,” he added.