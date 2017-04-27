The police have returned the monies and the documents they recovered from the Abuja residence of Danjuma Goje, a senator from Gombe state.A source told newsmen that the police returned the $19,000, N18m, 9,400 Saudi Riyal and the documents they recovered in a raid on Thursday.Last Friday, the police raided the residence of Goje, carting away the items. They claimed that they acted on a tip-off that some suspected stolen monies and incriminating items were being moved out of the building.Speaking on the floor of the senate on Wednesday, Goje, who is the chairman of the senate committee on appropriation, alleged that the police took away the 2017 budget documents after the raid.He added that work on the budget would now be delayed.But the police denied his claim, saying they only recovered “stolen” monies and some files from the lawmaker’s residence.They accused Goje of causing distraction aimed at perverting the end of justice.The inspector-general of police had appeared before a joint committee of the national assembly over the matter, but the details of the meeting are not public yet.Journalists tried to reach Jimoh Moshood, spokesman of the police, on telephone but was told that he was in a meeting.Calls to the telephone of Goje were also unanswered.