The Anambra State Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Tuesday stormed the office of the Ogbaru Region of the Chief Ralph Uwazuruike - led Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra ( MASSOB) and arrested the Anambra North Security Commander, Mr. Christian Oguchi Kato and four other members.No reason has been given for the arrest yet.MASSOB has given the police 48 hours to release of its people, or it would paralyze business activities in the state.“They should not take our non-violence posture for weakness. If after 48 hours our people are not released, we will ground business activities in Onitsha and environs," the Anambra North Zonal Leader of MASSOB, Emmanuel Omenka said.