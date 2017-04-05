No reason has been given for the arrest yet.
MASSOB has given the police 48 hours to release of its people, or it would paralyze business activities in the state.
“They should not take our non-violence posture for weakness. If after 48 hours our people are not released, we will ground business activities in Onitsha and environs," the Anambra North Zonal Leader of MASSOB, Emmanuel Omenka said.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.