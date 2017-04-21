Men of the Nigerian ‎police force stormed the Abuja residence of Danjuma Goje, former governor of Gombe state, on Thursday evening.It was initially reported that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carried out a search, but it has not been confirmed that they were police officers.A source told newsmen that the security personnel were at the residence of the former governor, who is now a senator.Goje is being prosecuted for money laundering by the EFCC.His trial started in 2014, but it has dragged on ever since.Newsmen could not speak with Goje because his telephone was switched off.Earlier, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC, had declined to confirm or deny if the EFCC was part of the operation, saying he had no information on it.He later issued a brief statement, where he said “the commission was not part of such activity”.Jimoh Moshood, a spokesman of the police, could not be reached for comments as of the time this report was filed.He neither answered his calls nor responded to a text message sent to his telephone.Goje was governor from 2003 to 2011. He won a senatorial election on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket, but he later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).