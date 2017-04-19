



Mr Ibrahim Idris, Inspector General of Police says the force is working out plans to recruit 30, 000 constables annually to meet the UN ratio of 1 policeman to 400 people.Idris who spoke in Sokoto Wednesday through the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of Northwest zone, Maigari Dikko while on a supervisory tour of the state command of the force said the essence was to pro-actively and effectively carry out proper policing to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens.“We want to effectively address and mitigate crime and criminal activities.” just as the IGP promised to re-engineer the force through solving the various challenges facing its operations ranging from training, welfare and comfort and other motivational ingredients to bring the best out of the officers and men.He maintained that if every thing worked as planned, ‎crime rate would be curtailed to the lowest.He further noted that Sokoto state has the lowest crime rate, especially in cattle rustling.He also observed that based on its policing statistics, Sokoto has remained the most peaceful with negligible record in terms of crime rate.“I sincerely wish to commend the state for it’s efforts in curbing crime rate ‎within the zone”However, Idris commended Sokoto state government on its amnesty to prisoners, urging the government to also closely monitor the release‎d prisoners to avoid their return to such crimes.“I am calling on other states especially within the zone to emulate‎ Sokoto state amnesty efforts”, he added.Earlier in his welcome address, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Abdulkadir, said the crime rate in the state was low with rare cases of robbery, kidnapping, and abduction due to the proactive approach strategised by the command.“We have strategised ‎and divided our operations into five sectors for patrols between 2300hrs to 0400hrs on daily basis”, he explained.Accordingly, the CP said it has intensified high ways patrol making it safer for movement of people, goods and services.“Our anti-cattle rustling patrol teams on different locations in Sabon Birni, Isa, Rabah and Kebbe‎ LGs have drastically curbed the menace within the axis”, pointed out the Commissioner.However, Abdulkadir said the command was faced with numerous challenges particularly of manpower and patrol vehicles adding that” we have inadequate standard police station buildings as some divisions operate from makeshift structures.”In the same vein, he said the state police headquarters constructed since 1969 was fast diminishing with cracked walls,” it needs total renovation and facelift with adjourning facilities otherwise it is on the verge of total collapse.”