Some men of the Nigeria Police Force last weekend bumped into a wedding celebration and rounded up the groom in Amuloko area of Ibadan, Oyo State.The arrested groom, popularly called in the area as ‘Togo’, was suspected to be a member of an armed robbery gang. He was arrested alongside some members of his family and that of the bride.According to reports, the police stormed the venue, packed the wedding cakes and some other items meant for the wedding.“Immediately the policemen stormed the venue, they headed straight to where the groom was sitting and handcuffed him. They also picked some members of his family; while this was going on, people that have come from different location for the wedding flee in different directions”, a witness said.A police source who didn't want his name in print, said, “the groom and other members of his gang robbed at Olodo on Friday and two of them were arrested in the morning and later another one was arrested; he was the one that gave us the information about Togo’s wedding and the other one is now at large.”However, the police public relations officer in the state, ASP Adekunle Ajisebutu said although he had read the report somewhere, he was not aware of its source.“I am not aware of the incident. Though, I have read about it somewhere but I don’t know the source of the story. I will find out. Call me back, let me find out”, he said.