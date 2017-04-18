



The Nigerian Police has said that the mastermind behind the killing of army and policemen in Ikorodu has been killed in a gun duel Tuesday morning.It can be recalled that last week, a notorious militants/kidnappers struck at Woodland Estate close to Ishawo Creeks and engaged security personnel in a gun duel.The notorious militants/kidnappers killed four policemen and an army officer at Ishawo area, Ikorodu, Lagos.The mastermind, Endurance Ominisan aka Mighty. native of Arogbo in Ondo state, was arrested by Igp, IRT team Tuesday morning during a battle with the police in Lagos.He later died as a result of the fierce gun battle that led to his arrest after confessing that they killed d policemen and also masterminded amongst other criminal act; the kidnap ofOniba of Iba, kidnap of Turkish sch girls etc .More details soon