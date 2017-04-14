Residents of Owo and its environs in Ondo State heaved a sigh of relief yesterday as the leader of a gang, identified as Gani ‘Elese’ was shot dead.The “notorious” robber and his gang were said to have been threatening the peace of the ancient town for a long time.It was learnt Gani was killed in a gun duel with the police at his hideout at Jugbere Camp, a farmstead sharing boundary with the State Forest Reserved.Before his death, Gani was said to have claimed responsibility for series of killings in the town.He was linked with several secret cult groups.The Police Anti-Robbery team from “A” Division in Owo, with the assistance of a vigilance group, acted on a tip-off and moved into the camp where they killed the robbery gang leader.Sources said the residents went into jubilation when information filtered into town that Gani had been killed.The Ijebu-Owo Police Station was filled with a huge crowd, which eagerly waited to catch a glimpse of his body.The crowd hailed the police and the vigilantes for ending the reign of the man they described as “a terrorist”.Police spokesman Femi Joseph confirmed expressed appreciation to the public for providing information that led to the successful defeat of the robbery gang leader.