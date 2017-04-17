The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the removal of all illegal road blocks by unlawful revenue collectors across the country.A statement issued by the Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood in Abuja on Sunday, said that the Special X-Squad Teams of the Force had been deployed to begin the exercise on April 17.Moshood said that the exercise would remove obstructions on public highways and roads mounted by unlawful revenue and tax collectors, NURTW among others.Moshood said the X-Squad Teams deployed were under strict instructions to also arrest, investigate and prosecute any person or group of persons found committing this illegal act.” It is unlawful and contrary to the laws for any individual, or group under any name to take laws into their hands and block any Road or highway under the guise of collection of Revenue/Tax,” he said.He advised all relevant State Governments Local Government Councils, Boards of Internal Revenue Services across the Country to desist from the acts as it was against the laws of the nation.The spokesman said that these illegal road blocks were most times taken over and used by armed robbers and Kidnappers to rob, kidnap and maim innocent travelers and other road users.He warned that anyone arrested in the act would be prosecuted along with their sponsors.“Parents and guidance are also enjoined to monitor their children and wards not to be used to commit illegal acts under the pretence of employment.“The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to continue to enforce the law, guarantee adequate security and safety of every Nigerian and ensure crime free society remained unwavering,”he said.