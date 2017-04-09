Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has claimed that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Zaki Ahmed has been ordered by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to kill him.Wike made the claim during an interview with PUNCH. “He (the CP) told me he is going to do a professional work and I told him, ‘You, a professional work?’ You can’t be independent and can’t do a professional work. The inspector general of police has given him instructions on what to do. The inspector general has told him he must cage the Rivers State governor. He shouldn’t come and tell me he wants to do any professional work. Who is he to say that?,'' Wike said.''Before he was posted here, he was told what to do. They don’t post people based on competence but loyalty; someone who will do their bidding. Do you know that we are the only state that has had about nine commissioners of police in just two years?“When he (the CP) was going to be sent, there were about three of them that were called, and interviewed. They said they were going to kill me. They took this one who said he would be diplomatic about it. We know. This police commissioner has an agenda; I can’t be deceived. I’m not saying he should go; let him stay. He has been given an assignment to kill me. No problem. No man dies two times.”