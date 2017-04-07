An eight-year-old girl who cannot speak and behave like normal humans has been rescued by the police in India, The Times of India reported.Police personnel in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh rescued the girl from the monkeys after one of them, a sub-inspector, who was on patrol near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary spotted her with the monkeys.According to the report, when he tried to rescue the girl, the monkeys and the girl screeched.They, however, got her away eventually and took her to a hospital where she was placed on admission.The report said the girl gets scared at the sight of humans and is often violent. Also, she walks like animals, using her hands and legs together and eats directly from her mouth.The girl can neither speak nor understands any language, and gets scared at the sight of human beings.The doctors treating her said that she often gets violent. They, however, said she was showing improvements.