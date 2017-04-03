The police in Maiduguri, Borno State, have confirmed the attempted suicide attack on Maiduguri by two suicide bombers.Police spokesperson Victor Isuku said only the bombers died.He said: “Today, at about 04.38hrs, two male suicide bombers detonated their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by Bukar Gujari filling station in Muna Garage, Maiduguri, killing themselves alone. A truck was partly damaged.“Also at Dusuma village in Jere council, a suicide bomber detonated his IED almost at the same time, killing himself. One person was injured.”