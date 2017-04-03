 Police confirms foiled suicide attack on Maiduguri | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The police in Maiduguri, Borno State, have confirmed the attempted suicide attack on Maiduguri by two suicide bombers.



Police spokesperson Victor Isuku said only the bombers died.

He said: “Today, at about 04.38hrs, two male suicide bombers detonated their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by Bukar Gujari filling station in Muna Garage, Maiduguri, killing themselves alone. A truck was partly damaged.

“Also at Dusuma village in Jere council, a suicide bomber detonated his IED almost at the same time, killing himself. One person was injured.”

