The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested two female armed robbery suspects who went about on motorbikes with dangerous weapons to rob their victims.The suspects are Sandra Eno and Mmeyene Bassey.They were said to have specialised in robbing people of their phones, money, jewellery and other valuables.State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Donald Awunah, told newsmen in Uyo on Friday that the two female armed robbery suspects were arrested on April 1, 2017 by a team of policemen attached to ‘Operation Impact.’Awunah explained that they (suspects) were arrested shortly after they robbed one Chukwuemeka Ikeh in Ikot Ekpene.The two robbery suspects were said to have dispossessed their victim of N400,000 and two mobile phones.According to him, the suspects were arrested through one of their phones that dropped unnoticed while hurrying out of the scene of the robbery.He added that the duo confessed to the crime and had since been charged to court, disclosing that a dagger and two mobile phones were recovered from them.“Two female suspects, Sandra Eno and Mmeyene Bassey, who specialised in robbing people of phones, money, jewellery and other valuables, using motorcycles and armed with daggers, knives and other harmful objects, were on April 1, 2017, apprehended by a team of Operation Impact shortly after robbing one Chukwuemeka Ikeh, ‘m’ in Ikot Ekpene.“They were arrested through one of their phones that dropped unnoticed while hurrying out of the scene of robbery,” he said.The CP further stated that two armed robbery suspects, Odey Ipuole, ‘m’ and Precious Ndubusi, ‘m’, were arrested on January 11, 2017 by Special Anti-Robbery Squad operatives after they robbed one Ikechukwu Onumba, ‘m’ of his Toyota Highlander SUV with registration number APP 126 CK; handset and N296,000 at Ikot Ekpene.Awunah added that the gang had also on December 19, 2016, robbed Pastor Lawrence Imo, ‘m’ of his Toyota Highlander SUV with registration number KSF 86 CC.He noted that one other victim of the robbery escapades, Uduak Bassey, ‘m’ was not that lucky as he was shot while trying to escape from the armed robbery suspects on January 10 at about 21:30 hours.The CP said Uduak was receiving treatment in a government hospital and added that the suspects had confessed to the crime.