Policemen attached to the Abura Dunkwa District Command, Ghana, have arrested a Stephen Enyan, a senior laboratory assistant at the District Hospital for allegedly selling the blood of pregnant women to ‘sakawa’ boys (cyber fraudsters) for money rituals.Enyan is reported to have sold blood samples of pregnant women to sakawa boys. He allegedly hides part of the blood samples he takes from pregnant women who visit the hospital for antenatal checks and sells them.He sells a little amount of the blood from GH¢5,000 to GH¢10,000. Most patients who visited the hospital reported that their ailments got worse after attending the clinic. In the case of the pregnant women, they either lost their lives or their babies.This led to the lodging of complaints to the hospital authorities who also informed the Abura Dunkwa police about the concerns.The District Police Commander, Superintendent Robert Adika, deployed police to the hospital for the arrest of Stephen Enyan.One Policeman posed as a ‘sakawa’ boy and contacted Stephen Enyan on WhatsApp before going to him to ‘buy’ blood.Stephen Enyan agreed to supply him with the blood and sent GH¢250 as part payment of GH¢10,000 before he was arrested in the course of the transaction. The money, in five GH¢50 notes, were tendered in court yesterday.Stephen Enyan after he joined the hospital as a laboratory technician was moved to the mortuary.However, family members of people who died at the hospital started complaining about missing parts of their dead relatives. This caused Enyan to be recalled to the lab before his arrest and his subsequent arraign.