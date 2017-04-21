The Police Command in Bauchi has arrested one Mohammed Nafiu, a Boko Haram member already declared wanted by the military.The Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar, announced the arrest of the suspect alongside other criminals while presenting him to newsmen in Bauchi on Thursday.Umar explained that Nafiu, 25, was arrested on April 12 at Tama Village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.He further explained that the suspect being 176th on the wanted list of Nigerian Army was arrested following intelligence report.He said the suspect had fled from Sambisa Forest following the flushing out of the terrorists by the military.“The suspect has confessed to have killed over 150 people in Baga Local Government Area of Borno.“Case is under investigation after which the suspect would be handed over to the appropriate authority for discreet investigation,” he said.In a similar development, the commissioner said that the police had arrested one Osama Abubakar, a notorious thug in Bauchi.He said the suspect had used a knife to cut off the left hand of one Abdul-aziz Mohammed of Gombe Road, Bauchi, who was also alleged to be a “Sara Suka” hoodlum.Umar said that preliminary investigations showed that the suspect was a notorious “Sara-Suka” thug who was convicted for a similar offence in 2016.He said that the suspect had voluntarily confessed to committing the offence and was providing the police with useful information that will lead to the arrest of others.