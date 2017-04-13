The Police in Ekiti State have arrested six persons including five old men for murder of one Sola Adeniyi in Orisunmibare settlement in Oye Local Government Area.The suspects cut off the head and arms which they later used for rituals.The suspects are an 80-year-old man, Tijani Arowolo, John Ojo (77), Peter Ajayi (73), Olu Oniyelu (63), Oluwatoba Folorunso (60) and Olaide Dolamu (28).Addressing reporters on Thursday shortly before the suspects were paraded, the Commissioner of Police Abdullahi Chafe, said they would soon be arraigned in court for murder as soon as investigation was concluded.Adeniyi was killed on February 7 in the wake of land crisis involving Itaji and Ayede -Ekiti people.The police boss revealed that all the six suspects had confessed to the crime while two other suspects who also participated in the killing were still on the run.The CP added that the gun used in the murder had been recovered.Tijani said Oniyelu was the head of the syndicate claiming that he (Tijani) had always assisted people to become wealthy.Tijani admitted that Oniyelu cut off the head of the victim which was later roasted to perform the ritual.According to him, Oniyelu was asked to bring the head of a monkey only to produce a human head.Dolamu, who claimed to be a barber based in Ibadan, said he later relocated to Oye Ekiti before he was lured into ritual killing.He added that they had sworn to an oath which made it difficult for him to pull out.