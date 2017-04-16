Pictures and a video footage of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials been manhandled for allegedly demanding bribe has emerged online.The photos of the incident which reportedly occurred in Nnewi, Anambra State on Friday, showed one of the road safety officials being held by his belt, reminiscent of how policemen hold criminals.Modesty Vitus M Ezenwa who posted the visuals on Facebook narrated that the officers “asked for bribe”.“The stubborn cyclist refused to offer,” he wrote. “They wanted to ‘arrest ‘ the cycle, the owner refused.”He noted that some officials ran away, leaving two of their colleagues behind at the mercy of the mob.