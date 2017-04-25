From selling out tours in US and UK, to buying a 2017 Lamborghini Gallardo, to headlining his debut concert in Lagos, Nigerian singer, Runtown does not look like he's in a hurry to slow down.

The Eric Many frontline star and mad over you crooner has just signed a mouth watering multi-million naira endorsement with Infinix Mobile, a cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent life experiences through merging fashion + technology.





Speaking on the new deal, Runtown says, ‘like I always say, it’s been God all the way, we thank God for growth, we thank him for the recognition and talent and most importantly a great team. It can only get better from here on’.

More pictures below:









The new deal will see Runtown become the face of Infinix Mobile through regular interactions to push the products and help make them become part of a lifestyle that represents trend-setting and intelligent experiences for young people around world.