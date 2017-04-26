Well, Nigerians are still not taking the public ridicule given by the Oba of Lagos to the Ooni of Ife lightly. They've gone ahead to dig out pictures of when former president, Olusegun Obasanjo prostrated before the Ooni not minding the age difference between them.
Home » Latest News in Nigeria » Photos of Obasanjo prostrating for the Ooni of Ife surfaces again following Oba of Lagos snub
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.