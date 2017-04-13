The certificate saga of Senator Andy Uba just got messier.Victor Uwaje, the lawyer of Andy Uba yesterday claimed that the Senator is going about with fake certificates.Now, two different o-level results bearing his name from the same year have been uncovered, with both certificates having different grades.The “forged” certificate which Uwajeh showed journalists at the press conference shows Uba finished secondary school at Boys High School, Awkunawaw, Enugu in 1974.The other result – a statement of result – which the lawmaker submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as his original credential, shows that he graduated from Union Secondary School, Awkunanaw, Enugu state in 1974.See photos: