The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner in the councilorship bye-elections held in two wards in Ekiti State on Saturday. The affected wards are Agbado/Oyo Ward 4 in Ikere Local Government and Igede Ward 3 in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government.The two seats became vacant following deaths of two councilors representing the wards. The main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not participate in the by-election like it did at the main poll held in December 2015. According to results announced by the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) the PDP defeated three other political parties that participated in the election.The PDP candidate, Mrs. Rhoda Chinedu-Bakare won the seat in Agbado/Oyo Ward 4 in Ikere with 1,378 votes to defeat candidates of Accord Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance and United Peoples Party, who scored 30, 35 and 11 votes respectively.The party’s flag bearer in Igede Ward 3 in Irepodun/Ifelodun, Mrs. Grace Ajayi, was declared winner after she polled 1,491 votes to beat candidates of Accord Party, APGA and UPP who were credited with 30, 28 and 13 votes respectively.Speaking with reporters, Secretary of EKSIEC, Mrs. Bolanle Awe, explained that the poll conformed substantially with Schedule 4 Section 1(1) of Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission Law 2011.